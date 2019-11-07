Would your high school child like to win a scholarship for college?
All they have to do is make a speech for 8-10 minutes on some phase of the Constitution of the United States of America, then prepare one speech on an assigned topic that is 3-5 minutes in length. The topic will be drawn out at the contest site. The topic would be on an Amendment or Article of the Constitution.
Completion dates for the contest are as follows:
• Local contests must be completed by Dec. 8.
• County contests must be completed by Jan. 5, 2020.
• District contests must be completed by Jan. 19, 2020.
• Area contests must be completed by Feb. 2, 2020.
MVAOCOU students interested in the scholarship contest may contact Melvin Goslar at 712-840-1477, or a Charter Oak or Mapleton Legion member.
For more information go online to www.ialegion.org/oratorical.
