The National Audubon Society invites birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey, the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, birders and nature enthusiasts in Sioux City will take part in this tradition, many rising before dawn to participate.
Loess Hills Audubon Society members participate in several CBC's each year and some serve as the count compilers. Last year in Sioux City several teams of 23 birders found 63 species and counted a total of 12,152 birds. Highlights included Great Blue Heron, Belted Kingfisher, and Red-headed Woodpecker.
This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count utilizes the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. Data compiled in Sioux City will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast community science network that continues a tradition stretching back 120 years.
“The Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of 120 years of ongoing community science,” said Geoff LeBaron, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count director, who first started leading the community science effort in 1987. “Adding your observations to twelve decades of data helps scientists and conservationists discover trends that make our work more impactful. Participating in the Christmas Bird Count is a fun and meaningful way to spend a winter for anyone and everyone.”
When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count provides a picture of how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years.
The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well. For example, earlier this year, Science published a study using decades of Audubon Christmas Bird Count data to describe a grim picture: a steady decline of nearly three billion North American birds since 1970, primarily as a result of human activities. Christmas Bird Count data have been used in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles.
A brand-new feature for this year’s 120th Christmas Bird Count will be “CBC Live,” a crowd-sourced, hemisphere-wide storytelling function using Esri mapping software. This “story-map” will ask users to upload a photo taken during their Christmas Bird Count as well as a short anecdote to paint a global picture of the Christmas Bird Count in real time.
Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this fun, nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months.
Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least ten volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.
To sign up for a count, please visit/contact Jerry Probst at 712-490-8256 or probstsuebee@aol.com or Bill Huser at 712-574-3107 or BillFHuser@gmail.com. More can be found online at http://lhas.tripod.com/id15.html.
Sioux City and Surrounding Area’s Christmas Bird Count Dates and Locations:
• Saturday,
Dec. 14 – Sioux City Christmas Bird Count
; Jerry Probst, Count Compiler 712-490-8256.
• Sunday, Dec. 15 – Yankton Christmas Bird Count
.
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Westfield Christmas Bird Count.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Ponca State Park Christmas Bird Count.
• Saturday, Jan. 4 – Ida Grove Christmas Bird Count, Bill Huser, Count Compiler, 712-574-3107.
To sign up for a Christmas Bird Count and ensure your bird count data make it into the official Audubon database, please find the circle nearest you and register with your local Christmas Bird Count compiler. All Christmas Bird Count data must be submitted through the official compiler to be added to the long-running census.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a community science project organized by the National Audubon Society. There is no fee to participate. Counts are open to birders of all skill levels and Audubon’s free Bird Guide app makes it even easier to learn more. For more information and to find a count near you visit www.christmasbirdcount.org.
The Loess Hills Audubon Society exists to educate individuals and the general public to enjoy and promote birding, to support ornithology and to be an advocate for wild areas and environmental issues. Loess Hills Audubon is a chapter of the National Audubon Society.
