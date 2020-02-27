Burgess Health Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Monona County will host a two-part series “Healthy & Homemade” from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, and Thursday, March 12, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
The “Healthy & Homemade” program focuses on practical aspects of planning for healthy eating, cooking, shopping, and saving time and money.
“This series will benefit anyone, from the inexperienced cook to the person that’s been cooking for many years,” said Renee Sweers, Human Sciences Specialist in Nutrition and Wellness with ISU Extension and Outreach, who presents the program. “Everyone is busy, and no one wants to – or has the time – to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.”
However, according to Sweers, multiple studies have shown that meals cooked at home tend to be healthier.
“People generally eat fewer calories, carbohydrates, sugar, and fat when cooking and eating at home,” Sweers said. “Most people want to enjoy their food while also trying to move toward healthier eating habits. This program can help with that.”
The“Healthy & Homemade” series will feature two sessions:
• The first session, “Slow Cooker Meals,” on March 5, will explore the benefits of using a slow cooker, food safety tips for doing so, and meal ideas.
• On March 12, “Cook Now, Enjoy Later,” will showcase how planning can reduce stress, save money, and provide your family with nutritious home-cooked meals. Participants will make and take home a freezer meal.
“We will explore many strategies to eat healthy and save time and money,” Sweers said. “We will share reliable resources, taste delicious recipes, participate in hands-on activities, and have fun.”
To register for the upcoming “Healthy & Homemade” series in Onawa, visit http://bit.ly/hh15493.
For more information on the program, or for help registering, contact Sue McLaughlin, 712-423-9268.
