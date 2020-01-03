Burgess Health Center recently sponsored the Health Smart Kids program for the first and second grade students at the Mapleton Elementary Center.
Each week, a different lesson focused on helping to make healthy decisions with exercise, eating fruits and vegetables, creative activities, and no sugary drinks. Students could keep track of their goals with a point system.
At the end of the five-week program, each student received a Burgess water bottle, ink pen, and healthy snacks to celebrate their success.
Winners of the basketballs with completed points were Faith Smeltzer in Mrs. Bollig's first and second multiage class and Derek Pithan in Mrs. Hanson's first grade class.
