The top Harmonica players sqaured off in friendly competition held Monday, Aug. 12, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Ron Anderson of Onawa claimed first place in the Adult Division. Michael Kurtz of Clarinda won second place, and Topper Gulick of Des Moines took third place.
Henry Place of Pella won first place in the Youth Division. Jace Barber of Ames claimed second place, and Lydia Collingwood of Bondurant earned third place.
