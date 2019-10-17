Hanna Outhouse of Schleswig was among the 72 University of Iowa bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) students who celebrated a significant personal milestone earlier this fall when they participated in the UI College of Nursing’s biannual White Coat Ceremony.
The donning of the white coat symbolizes a nursing student’s transition to clinical nursing course work and live patient care. The recently white-coated BSN students officially joined a college with a rich tradition of more than 120 years of nursing and a mass of alumni who have impacted health care across the country and around the world.
In addition to receiving their new attire, the UI’s newest BSN students also are the beneficiaries of a major renovation to the college’s primary facility.
The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.