A number of activities are scheduled in the area to celebrate Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-Treating will start in Mapleton early on Thursday, Oct. 31, with Mapleton businesses having downtown Trick-or-Treat from 3:30-5 p.m. Stop by participating businesses for a sweet Halloween treat. Look for the businesses with orange signs.
Businesses not located on Main Street and community groups can set-up a Trunk-or-Treat in the parking spaces outside of the Mapleton Community Center. If you would like to have a spot for Trunk-or-Treat, call the Mapleton Press at 712-881-1101 so they know how many spots to save. Please have your vehicle in place by 3:15 p.m.
The kids costume contest will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Mapleton Community Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. with judging at 5:10 p.m. sharp! Each child will receive a gift, and prizes will be given to first and second place in four age groups.
The Mapleton Library will also be handing out candy, and stop by Maple Heights Nursing Home to show the residents your costume.
A Halloween party will be held at the Ute Town and Country building on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8 p.m. Glow sticks will be available from 5 p.m. on. A meal will be served that includes soup, sandwiches, bars, and juice/coffee for a free-will donation.
There will be a number of games, as well as a costume parade at 6:30 p.m., a scavenger hunt that starts at 7 p.m. and hayrack rides from 7-8 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Ortner Scholarship and St. Paul’s LYF.
In Charter Oak, a Halloween Open House will be held at the Charter Oak Fire Station from 5-7:30 p.m. Stop by the fire station first to get your glow stick before starting trick-or-treating. Hot dogs, chips, cookies, popcorn, hot chocolate, hot cider, and juice boxes will be served. Donations are always appreciated.
Trick-or-Treating in Schleswig will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Please drive with caution on Halloween – be on the lookout for the many kids traveling the streets trick-or-treating.
