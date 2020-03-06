4-H Cooking Club had their meeting on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Mapleton. Four students attended, along with two leaders.
The kids enjoyed making Valentine’s Day treats and learning new kitchen skills. Everyone had an enjoyable morning making strawberry-lemon muffins, meatballs, and Valentine’s Day chocolate chip cookies.
Many of the kids have not made meatballs before, so this was a new experience for them to get their hands messy while rolling the hamburger into meatballs. They also learned how to zest a lemon and cut up strawberries using proper knife skills.
Everything was delicious! The next meeting will be May 16 in Mapleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.