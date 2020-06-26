St. Mary’s in Mapleton will be reopening for Sunday Mass beginning Sunday, June 28. There are important requirements for parishioners to know as the church gets ready to resume public Mass:
• Take your temperature at home and stay home if not feeling well.
• Sunday Mass will begin at 8:30 a.m.
• Doors will open by 8 a.m.
• All the faithful, especially the elderly and those at high risk, are reminded that the obligation to attend Sunday Mass is still dispensed through the end of this calendar year.
• Masks are to be worn by all over age two.
• Social distancing will be used.
• You will sanitize upon entering.
• Wait at entrance to be ushered to a pew.
• Collection baskets will be available at church entrances; no basket will be passed.
• Communion will be distributed at the end of Mass.
• Sanitize upon leaving the church.
• Please, no loitering following Mass.
