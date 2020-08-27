Burgess Health Center is proud to announce the nominations of eight Home Health and Hospice team members for the Burgess Foundation Guardian Angel Award.
Frank Archer of Moorhead wanted to recognize and thank the exceptional caregivers by nominating and donating in honor of his late wife, Carolyn. These caregivers went above and beyond to care for Carolyn and her family.
Guardian Angels include Jenny Kenney, Brenda Hinrickson, Corrina Schild, Melissa Gaukel, Tina Bernholtz, Missy Koenigs, Stacy McMinamen, and Sandy Beechy.
Burgess Foundation’s Guardian Angel program provides patients, family members, and friends a chance to show their gratitude to a physician, nurse, or another caregiver who has played an exceptional role in their lives. The Guardian Angel, rather Angels in this unique case, received an acknowledgment letter announcing that a donation has been made in their honor and given a custom-crafted lapel pin to wear proudly.
Did a caregiver at Burgess make a memorable difference for you or your family? If so, you can honor that special person in a highly visible way through Burgess Foundation’s Guardian Angel program. It is more than a pin. When you take advantage of our Guardian Angel program, you also help ensure the future of outstanding health care in the region.
Visit www.BurgessHC.org/about/foundation/guardian-angel/ or call 712-423-9374 to make your nomination(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.