Grond Breaking Holstein
Buy Now

Horn Memorial Hospital broke ground on the new Horn Physicians Clinic – Holstein Tuesday afternoon, Sept 1. Glen Winekauf, CEO, shared that he is pleased to see this project get underway after a slight delay when COVID hit. The goal for project completion is Spring 2021. Present in the photo, from left, Kathy Breyfogle, Shelly Else, Theresa Pudenz, Kelli Boyle, Jean Burns, Christina Kjar-Hanson, David Forbes, Glen Winekauf, Cole Boger, Joni Schumann, Michelle Weber, and Keith Robinson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.