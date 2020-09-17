Horn Memorial Hospital broke ground on the new Horn Physicians Clinic – Holstein Tuesday afternoon, Sept 1. Glen Winekauf, CEO, shared that he is pleased to see this project get underway after a slight delay when COVID hit. The goal for project completion is Spring 2021. Present in the photo, from left, Kathy Breyfogle, Shelly Else, Theresa Pudenz, Kelli Boyle, Jean Burns, Christina Kjar-Hanson, David Forbes, Glen Winekauf, Cole Boger, Joni Schumann, Michelle Weber, and Keith Robinson.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Horn clinic in Holstein
