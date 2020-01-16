January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month
Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime on the planet. It has passed illegal arms dealing and has moved to the number two position behind drug trafficking.
Unlike drugs, which are used once and then they’re gone, victims of trafficking can be used and abused over and over again. Human trafficking happens to females more than males, and children more than adults. Vulnerability is a key factor.
“Gridshock” is a riveting documentary exposing the hidden and disturbing reality behind the sex trafficking demand in Iowa. The documentary will be shown on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Willow Vale Golf Course, 300 Sioux St. in Mapleton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the 55-minute documentary will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. The event is being co-hosting by Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Shared Hope International.
Starla Rook with the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking (Coalition) said human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery. At its basest form, it is the buying and selling of a human being.
“There is a long legal definition for human trafficking, but basically, it boils down to this, the loss of a person’s freedom to the control of another through force, fraud, or coercion in which something of value is exchanged for that freedom,” Rook said.
Prosecutors do not have to prove the use of force, fraud, or coercion when anyone younger than age 18 is involved in commercial sex activity.
Basically, human trafficking is exploitation of another, and the forms it takes are constantly evolving. It includes sex trafficking, child sex trafficking, forced labor or labor trafficking, forced child labor, and domestic servitude.
Rook said that because human trafficking is a hidden crime, one of the best ways we have to determine the extent to which it is occurring in the United States is by the number of calls made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 1-888-373-7888. Victims may contact the hotline to get help or services.
The general public is also encouraged to contact the hotline when any suspicious activity that could be construed to be associated with human trafficking is observed.
In 2018, the most recent information available, there were 102 cases of human trafficking reported in Iowa through the hotline. Seventy-six of those were sex trafficking cases. In 2017, there were 78 cases in Iowa, 59 of which were sex trafficking. Additional Iowa-specific hotline-related information is available online at humantraffickinghotline.org/state/iowa.
However, none of these numbers reflect the actual number of cases occurring, Rook noted.
“The crime often goes undetected because victims are reluctant to seek help,” Rook said. “They may fear reprisal by their trafficker or others, or they simply may be unable to report it. Feelings of shame, guilt, and embarrassment also keep a victim from seeking help from authorities.”
Labor trafficking in Iowa and the surrounding states primarily involves agricultural workers, including migrant and undocumented workers.
“We see this in packing plants, fruit and vegetable farms, and large animal production sites,” Rook said. Others targeted by labor traffickers are workers in service industries, such as massage parlors, restaurants, and hotels.
Rook explained the first successfully prosecuted case of human trafficking in Iowa was a sex trafficking case and it occurred not in Des Moines, not in Waterloo or Dubuque or Iowa City. It took place in Denison. That was over five years ago.
“Traffickers have gotten more sophisticated over the years and now are using social media sites and the internet to recruit victims. Through smartphones and apps like Snapchat and Instagram, predators have access to an entire universe of vulnerable young people,” Rook said. “It is estimated that 76% of transactions for sex with underage girls start on the Internet.* Recently, predators have started accessing potential victims through online gaming apps. Traffickers may portray themselves on-line as a young boy or girl, when in actuality, they are grown men, seeking to establish a relationship with a child by targeting areas of vulnerability. They will then eventually try to set up a meeting with the child, and from there, it’s all about control.”
One of the best things parents can do to prevent their child from becoming a human trafficking victim is to monitor their child’s online activity.
“Supervise a child’s internet usage. Another recommendation for parents is to not allow their children to communicate online with anyone they don’t know personally,” Rook said. “Predators will oftentimes pose as a ‘friend of a friend’ to gain access to a potential victim.”
Parents should be very careful about what information children put on their social media accounts. Predators gain clues from pictures, bios, stated interests, etc.
If you see something, say something. Learn to recognize the warning signs that someone may be a victim of human trafficking:
• Is the person free to come and go as they wish?
• Are they showing signs of physical and sexual abuse?
• Does someone else control their money or identification documents?
• Are they unsure of their whereabouts – what city they’re in, and where they’re staying?
• Are they paid very little or working excessively long or unusual hours?
• Do they owe a large debt and are unable to pay it off?
• Do they have a new older boyfriend or girlfriend with new and expensive possessions?
• Do they have a new tattoo like those of their new friends?
• Are they isolated from friends and family?
“This list is not exhaustive and shouldn’t necessarily be taken as “proof” that human trafficking is occurring,” Rook added. “However, if you think something is suspicious, you may be saving someone’s life by saying something. Call 911 in an emergency or the National Human Trafficking Hotline.”
Rook suggested adding the National Human Trafficking hotline number to your phone’s contact list. The number is 1-888-373-7888. It is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
After the documentary, a question and answer period with Kim Smith, Volunteer Regional Coordinator for Shared Hope International, and Starla Rook, Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, will be held.
Smith said “Gridshock” is not a Shared Hope product. It is specific to Iowa, so they feel like it’s valuable, but definitely more suitable for adults.
“Shared Hope has many age appropriate materials to use for middle and high school students that we are able to bring to them and we speak for free,” Smith added.
For more information, contact Kim Smith at 712-363-2153 or visit the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking website, www.siouxlandagainsttrafficking.org or Sharedhope.org.
Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking (Coalition)
The Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking (Coalition) is a nonprofit organization consisting entirely of volunteers. The Coalition was formed in 2014 with the goal of abolishing all forms of human trafficking through education, advocacy, and collaboration.
The Coalition works closely with law enforcement, social service agencies, mental health programs, and medical personnel.
The Coalition meets every second Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Ho-Chunk Center in downtown Sioux City. Anyone interested in getting involved is welcome to attend the meetings.
The Coalition provides speakers for any group or gathering with a desire to learn more about human trafficking.
In 2019, the Coalition gave 42 presentations to more than 1900 people.
More information is available on the organization’s website, www.siouxlandagainsttrafficking.org, or by emailing to scahtinc@gmail.com.
Shared Hope International
Shared Hope International is national organization founded in the late 1990s by Linda Smith, a U.S. Congresswoman from Washington State. They train and use volunteers to help raise awareness and educate in the area of domestic minor sex trafficking, along with the restoration and justice work.
Kim Smith of Mapleton is one of the few ambassadors in this area, but there is a need for more.
Shared Hope works in the area of prevention through presentations like the “Gridshock” documentary to the parents and public. Presentations are available to schools through assemblies and even as a classroom curriculum. Many social clubs will have an ambassador speak to help raise awareness throughout their community.
Shared Hope also works in the area of restoration through partners who have houses and are specifically skilled in the areas of this type of trauma care. They also serve in the area of justice by working to strengthen trafficking laws and build better policies to protect victims. Their website is Sharedhope.org.
