Sen. Chuck Grassley’s regional directors based in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City, and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 49 counties across Iowa throughout September and October.
Iowans are invited to stop by during the scheduled hours to seek assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or share concerns on matters of federal policy. Grassley is represented by his regional directors and will not be in attendance.
Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues.
“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government and I hope anyone experiencing problems will use this resource,” Grassley said.
Meetings in the area include:
• Shelby County, Regional Director Donna Barry, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 9-10 a.m., Shelby County Courthouse, Supervisors Room, 612 Court St., Harlan.
• Crawford County, Regional Director Donna Barry, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2-3 p.m., Denison City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Denison.
• Monona County, Regional Director Donna Barry, 4-5 p.m., Mapleton City Hall, 513 Main St., Mapleton.
