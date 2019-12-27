Representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools and other organizations are encouraged to register for Grant Writing 101, which will be presented from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Monona County Extension office, 119 Iowa Ave., in Onawa.
The workshop is being sponsored by the Monona County Community Partners Foundation. Grant Writing 101 will provide hands-on training in seeking and writing successful grant applications.
Pre-registration is required, and class size is limited to 25 individuals, with priority given to Monona County residents. To register, contact Jennifer Cooke at 712-293-3303 or jennifer@siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org by Monday, Jan. 20.
Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop, iPad, or tablet device to the workshop, if they have one available.
Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken, Community and Economic Development Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Goeken has more than 30 years of experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local, and private foundation grant programs. She will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources, and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.
For more information about the workshop, contact Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.
