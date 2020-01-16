Home Instead Inc. has named Jim Hood, its global chief information officer, as its new President. Hood will report to Jeff Huber, who will stay on as chief executive officer.
Home Instead Inc. is the Omaha, Neb., based franchise company that runs Home Instead Senior Care, a provider of in-home care services with over 1,000 independently owned and operated offices worldwide.
With more than $1.77 billion in system-wide sales, the franchise company recently earned a spot on the Top 200 ranking franchise developing companies worldwide.
Hood has served in a number of roles, such as Global Solutions Architect, Vice-President of Information Technology, and Global Chief Information Officer, during his six years at Home Instead Inc.
In a recent statement, Huber said, “Jim has a deep understanding of the essence of Home Instead and has a great appreciation and respect for the franchise owners and their teams who deliver care in local and international markets.”
Hood graduated from Saint Louis University in 2002 with degrees in Computer Science and Mathematical Engineering. During his six year tenure with Home Instead, he has been instrumental with Business and Technical Consulting, Information Technology Development, and Worldwide Global Development.
Hood is the son of Ronald and Susan Hood of Omaha, Neb., and the grandson of Rose Cloud and the late Wilbert (Shorty) Cloud of Mapleton.
