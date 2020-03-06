On Feb. 13, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool and SWVPP (State-Wide Voluntary Preschool Program) celebrated their annual Grandparents Day with students getting to bring their Grandparents and Special Guests to school for a morning of making memories.
Being at a Carnival was the theme for this year’s Grandparents Day, as well as incorporating the Preschool Valentine Party. Students and guests made Valentines boxes that they later used when handing out Valentines to their classmates.
A variety of Carnival games and snacks were enjoyed by all. There were many smiling faces on both young and old.
