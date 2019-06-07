In April, Mapleton received a $100,000 Catalyst Grant for the 321 Main Street Rehabilitation project. On Friday, May 31, Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, visited the building to see the progress.
The building is located at the corner of Highway 141 and Highway 175. Currently, the inside of the building is in the process of being cleaned up with drywall, ceiling tiles, and paneling having been removed.
“The grant helps communities take an abandoned building and restore it,” Gov. Reynolds said. “It really helps to revitalize the community.”
The Community Catalyst program was initiated in 2018 by the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns. The grants assist with the redevelopment or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment.
Dennis Miller, MVAOCOU High School industrial technology teacher, and dozens of MVAOCOU high school students have helped clean up the building.
Miller said restoring the building helps bring it back to life and gives students a first-hand learning experience.
The plan is to make the main floor into a “white box,” or a plain inside, where a potential business could finish to their needs.
Mapleton is one of 29 communities across the state to receive money from the Catalyst Grant as $2.9 million was awarded. Projects that receive a Catalyst grant have two years to complete it.
Work that will be done on the main floor of 321 Main includes placing a new sub-floor, repairing the ceiling and the walls, adding new windows, and putting in two handicapped-accessible bathrooms. The second story will be converted into residential living.
Miller’s engineering class has drawn blueprints of what the residential living area upstairs could look like.
The 321 Main building has received updates over the years. The back of the building has been re-bricked, a new roof was put on, and new windows were installed in the front.
The building has a deep history in the community. It was built in 1893 by Charles Anderson to replace the original building at that location, which was built in three sections to house Chas. Anderson’s “Bee Hive” store.
In 1909, W.A. Proctor and John Robinson bought out Charles Anderson and continued the business at the same location. In 1914, Proctor bought out John Robinson and ran the business himself until 1932. The stock was auctioned off in 1933, and Proctor went out of business at that time.
The H&S Company of Minneapolis became owners of the businesses in 1933 until early 1934.
In March 1934, Ralph Lloyd opened Lloyd’s Variety Store, later to become Ben Franklin. He owned the business until August 1947.
In August 1947, Bert VanderNaald, who came to Mapleton to be the Mapleton School Superintendent, purchased the business after leaving his position at the school. In 1974, he moved the business a half block east.
A variety of business places have occupied the building for short periods of time since 1974. For a number of years, the law office of Oliver P. Bennett was located upstairs in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.