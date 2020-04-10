In a proactive effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday, April 6, closing all public campgrounds, cabins, and yurts temporarily, as well as all outdoor playgrounds through April 30.
The proclamation went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 7. Those with reservations will be contacted directly by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau.
State Parks, Forests and Preserves remain open during this time for day use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.
Remember to stay home if you feel sick, wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and bring supplies from home including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and other hygiene products. All restroom facilities, including pit latrines and port-a-potties, are closed until April 30 as well.
Governor Reynolds’ and the DNR’s top priority is the health and well-being of visitors, volunteers, and staff.
These closures will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.
For more information on State Park closures, visit www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks/Alerts-and-Closures.
For more information on what the Iowa DNR is doing to respond to COVID-19 and what is being impacted, visit www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.