Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds; Matt Whitaker, former Acting U.S. Attorney General; and Eric Branstad, National Trump Advisor will make a stop at the Dow House, 513 S. Prince St. in Dow City with the Trump Campaign Tour Bus.
The stop will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 3. I
owa Republican Party Co-Chair Cody Hoefert will also be in attendance at this free public rally for supporters of President Donald J. Trump’s re-election in November.
This is the fifth in a series of Patriot Patio Parties conducted by the Crawford County Republicans and Crawford County Republican Women. The last will be a Get Out the Vote Rally at the Kiron South Park on Oct. 11.
For more information, contact Gwen Ecklund, Crawford County Republican Women President, at 712-269-2250. Ecklund stated that this will be an outdoor event on the Dow House Lawn and attendees should be prepared to stand or bring a lawn chair.
Please note that this event will adhere to venue and CDC
