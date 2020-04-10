On Thursday, April 2, Governor Kim Reynolds extended the closures of schools, business closures, non-elective surgical procedures data, orthodontic procedures, and limiting social interaction to 10 or less through April 30 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The current number of cases from the area are:
• Monona County has a total of six reported cases.
• Crawford County has five cases.
• Woodbury County has eight cases.
• Harrison County has 10 cases.
As of Monday, April 6, there are a total of 946 positive tests in 75 of Iowa’s 99 counties. There have been 10,653 negative cases and a total of 25 deaths in Iowa.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Reynolds ordered on Monday, April 6, the closure of malls, bingo halls, bowling alleys, museums, libraries, amusement parks, playgrounds (outside and inside), and campgrounds until April 30.
State parks, forests, and preserves will remain open during this for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to abide by the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.
If school resumes on May 1, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released an update to starting dates for spring sports. All dates are subject to change.
• Track and Field – First Practice: May 1; First Competition: May 4; Postseason Lead-up: May 28; State Competition: June 4-6
• Golf – First Practice: May 1; First Competition: May 4; Postseason Lead-up: Girls May 26, June 1 and Boys May 29 and June 5; State Competition: Girls June 8-9 and Boys June 11-12
• Soccer – First Practice: May; First Competition: May 8; Postseason Lead-up: Girls June 4, 5, 9, 11 and Boys June 8, 10, 12; State Competition: Girls June 16, 18, 20 and Boys June 15, 17, 19
With the school closure until April 30, all school activities through April 30 are now cancelled or postponed. This includes positioning MVAOCOU Prom to later in the summer.
“We have every intention to keep plans to host a Prom for our students,” MVAO superintendent Jeff Thelander said. “We also know that getting a date set is important for everyone involved, so look for updates on this in the next week.”
MVAO will continue to provide meals every Monday through Friday.
