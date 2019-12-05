Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Dec. 2 her appointment of Roger Sailer as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3B.
Sailer, of Schleswig, currently serves as the Crawford County Attorney. He previously served as an assistant county attorney in Crawford County and practiced law with the Mundt, Franck & Schumacher Law Firm in Denison.
Sailer received his undergraduate degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Colorado Boulder and his law degree from the Creighton University School of Law.
Prior to attending law school, Sailer served in the U.S. Army and worked in the broadcast media industry.
Sailer fills the vacancy created by Governor Reynolds’s appointment of Judge Julie Schumacher to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Judicial Election District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties.
