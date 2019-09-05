Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced her appointment of Julie Schumacher as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals.
Schumacher, of Schleswig, currently serves as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3B. She has previously served as a district associate judge, an assistant county attorney for Crawford County, and an assistant city attorney for Denison. She also engaged in the private practice of law in Denison for nearly 20 years.
Schumacher received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota and her law degree from Creighton University School of Law.
The Iowa Court of Appeals is Iowa’s intermediate appellate court. It is composed of nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.
Schumacher fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel of Spirit Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.