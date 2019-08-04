On July 11, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional appointments to Iowa’s Boards and Commissions.
Receiving an appointment to the Student Loan Liquidity Corporation is Tammy Bramley of Ute, along with James Schipper of Ankeny and Nancy Dunkel of Dyersville.
Their appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation
