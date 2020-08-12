One activity that a number of people have enjoyed during this pandemic is golfing. Golf is also a prefect activity where people can be socially distanced and be outside.
A number of golfers started teeing off at Willow Vale Golf Course in Mapleton in early April with the mild temperatures.
The Schleswig Golf Course also opened to golfers on April 1. When the Schleswig course first opened, manager Zoey Smith said they didn’t have flags in the holes so golfers wouldn’t have to touch the poles.
“The golf course gave people the opportunity to get out of the house and do something,” Smith said.
Both golf courses have seen an increase in not only memberships, but green fees and cart rentals, not just related to COVID, but in general.
With a number of activities being canceled this summer like little league, etc., Willow Vale and the Schleswig Golf Courses have seen more families golfing.
“We try to portray the golf course as a family friendly environment,” said Don Thompson at Willow Vale. They have also seen more high school and college-age kids out golfing. The staff at Willow Vale invites everybody in the community to come down and utilize the beautiful course.
Both course have been very aware of social distancing and have been sanitizing rental carts each time they come in and have taken extra precautionary measures as to wiping down the tables, chairs, and door handles inside the clubhouse.
The Willow Vale clubhouse didn’t open until May 1 and had to cancel every event in April, May, and June. Thompson said the party room rental is way down this year.
The clubhouse at the Schleswig Golf Course opened towards the end of May when some of the restrictions were lifted. Smith said they only put half of the chairs out in the clubhouse to follow the social distancing guidelines.
“We have just been going with the flow this year,” Smith said.
Smith said a few of the organizations that host golf tournaments at the Schleswig Golf Course decided to cancel their tournaments as they didn’t know how they would be able to “pull-it off,” and some canceled their tournaments earlier in the year as there were just too many unknowns.
The Schleswig Golf Course has still had some of their regular tournaments like the Calcutta, four-person best ball, three-person best ball, the juniors tournament, and one of the more popular tournaments for the ladies… the Pink Out. Smith said they had a good turnout for the Pink Out. This year’s theme was “Check your Udders.”
Willow Vale golf course has gotten to hold their regular events like couple’s golf, glow ball, and ladies and men’s night.
“We have been going with the flow and scheduling what we can,” said Jenny Scott at Willow Vale.
But a number of other annual tournaments at Willow Vale Golf Course have been canceled for 2020, including the Ortner Scholarship Foundation, the Dr. Steve Sulsberger Memorial Tournament, and GOMACO. Burgess Health Foundation moved their tournament to the end of August and is still working on plans for the tournament.
The Drive for Diabetes tournament was held in late July on a smaller scale. This would have been the fourth year for the golf tournament. This year, the tournament was more of a 16th birthday party for Cadence Koenigs as it was mostly close family and friends participating.
“I really wanted to do something this year because the camp I usually go to got canceled due to COVID, and basically everything got canceled,” Koenigs said. “We just wanted to do something fun.”
The number of teams were cut down by a third from last year. Koenigs said they had 36 teams last year with a waiting list. Family and friends got together to golf on Saturday, July 25. Koenigs’ birthday was on July 27.
The event was mostly about having fun golfing, and there were some fun games on some of the holes.
Due to COVID-19, Koenigs said all the families involved with the tournament decided they wanted to keep everyone safe and not have a big tournament this year. There was no big dinner that followed the tournament or live entrainment or silent auction. They also didn’t want to have to ask businesses for donations at this time.
The golf outing still raised money from the golfers that did participate, and Koenigs said they also received some donations. Money from the event goes to a non-profit the Koenigs family started called Type1 LTD. Koenigs said they give scholarships to kids impacted by diabetes and send diabetic kids to camps like the camp she normally goes to for kids with diabetes.
