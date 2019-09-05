The need for blood always goes up on the long Labor Day weekend, so LifeServe Blood Center is asking donors new and old to help boost the blood supply!
Back to school, camping trips, and annual Labor Day travel keep regular blood donors away from their usual donation appointments this time of the year. Unfortunately, having more folks on the road leads to an increased need for blood.
Since there’s no substitute for a lifesaving blood transfusion, it’s vital that blood donors keep giving the gift of blood regularly.
As a special thank you, LifeServe Blood Center is offering a special “Go Wild” shirt design for donors in the online store, beginning Aug. 30, while supplies last. Quantities are limited, so roll up a sleeve and give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your community before this design is retired.
• Denison Community Blood Drive – Monday, Sept. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. at Crawford County Memorial Hospital - Room B, 100 Medical Parkway.
Sign up to save a life online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
• Onawa Community Blood Drive – Friday, Sept. 13, from 12:30-5:15 p.m., at Burgess Health Center, 1600 Diamond St.
