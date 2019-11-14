LifeServe Blood Center wants to use this month of gratitude to say thanks for giving!
Without generous volunteer blood donors, hospital patients wouldn’t have access to the lifesaving transfusions needed for their treatment. Blood cannot be created in a lab, and there’s simply no substitute for it.
Donating blood is the easiest way to make a huge impact in your community. One hour of your time and one pint of your blood will save three local lives – that’s more than some people can do in a lifetime of service.
Give back to your community by rolling up a sleeve at an upcoming community blood drive:
• Charter Oak Community Blood Drive, Monday, Dec. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Charter Oak-Library, 453 Railroad St.
• Ute Community Blood Drive, Monday, Dec. 2, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., at Senior Center Main Entrance, 107 E Main St.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.