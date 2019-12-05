Giving back at Thanksgiving

The MVAOCOU High School Student Council held a Thanksgiving Basket Challenge to help give back this Thanksgiving. This is the second year the student council has held this challenge.
“We wanted to be more involved in the community,” said Cameron Brenner, member of the student council. “It lets us help others not within the school.”
Each high school mentor group received a letter about the challenge, and flyers were hung up in the school and the community.
There was a point sheet and each item was worth so many points. The challenge was between the mentor groups to see who could collect the most points. A pizza party will be held for the group with the most points.
Items in the basket included traditional and nonperishable Thanksgiving items, like a frozen turkey, boxed mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, stuffing, rolls, and more.
The student council put together a total of 15 baskets that will be distributed to various families in the school district’s communities during the week of Thanksgiving so they can have a Thanksgiving meal.
“Not only does it show we like to be involved in the community, but it gives students an outlook on what it means to give and the true meaning of Thanksgiving,” Brenner said.
