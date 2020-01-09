The GFWC/Iowa Federation of Women’s Clubs sponsors several music campships for interested eighth through 12th grade students with the requirement that participants must have graduated from the seventh grade before attending the camps).
These awards can be applied toward tuitions and room and board at a summer music camp within Iowa. Campships are awarded in the amount of the cost of the camp, up to $400. Award recipients are responsible for the balance of their cost.
Applications can be obtained at the MVAOCOU and West Monona High School Guidance Counselor’s office and from music teachers. Applications need to be picked up at the school and completed as soon as possible along with the letters of recommendation. Completed applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1.
Campships are awarded thru a generous gift to GFWC/Iowa by the E. Lucille Miller estate, as well as yearly contributions from local GFWC/Iowa clubs.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization that is dedicated to strengthening communities and enhancing the lives of others through community service.
The Castana Jr. 76’ers Women’s Club is a member of this internal organization and is the local sponsor of the music campship.
