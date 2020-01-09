Castana Jr. 76’ers met Dec. 12 at Darla Lloyd’s home. The group enjoyed a wonderful holiday meeting. Federation is planning the National Convention in Atlanta, Ga., the end of July.
The Castana Jr. 76’ers are encouraged to use a new concept of Elevator speech, which in 30 seconds gives a positive message.
Two of the members completed reports for Adventures in Reading.
The club’s tree was a success at Christmas in November and has been taken down.
Scholarship applications for post-education and music camps have been delivered to MVAOCOU and West Monona schools and are due back Feb. 1.
Club members gathered their gifts for Elmwood’s Tree of Love for Dec. 20. They all brought Christmas treats that we exchanged to provide each member with a variety of Christmas goodies
Club members made reindeer water bottle favors for Maple Heights Care Center’s Christmas tables.
The next meeting of the Castana Jr. 76’ers will be Jan. 9 at Elaine Banks at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.