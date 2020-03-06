Castana Jr. 76’ers met at home of Nancy Hanson on Feb. 13. Federation news was that at the National Convention, 1,000 self-care packages with items for use by parents with children in the neonatal Intensive care unit were collected.
Cathy reported that she is in the process of writing grants to help raise funds to replace the air conditioning of the Castana Legion Hall.
Marjorie and Elaine reported that two letters of support for scholarships were sent in, one for a high school senior and one for a clubwomen scholarship.
Educational Box Top continues to be collected and prepared for mailing for the Maple Valley Anthon Oto School Elementary library supplies.
The club collected 46 children’s books for its reading program with Burgess Health Center’s New Beginnings Department. Each newborn goes home with a book and the location and times of operation of all the libraries in Monona County.
Plans are beginning for Easter Egg Hunt on April 11 at 1 p.m. in the Castana City Park.
Darla Lloyd provided a wonderful program about the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City.
The next meeting will be March 12 at Marjorie Erickson’s home at 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join the group.
