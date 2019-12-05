GFWC/Iowa Castana Jr. 76ers met on Nov. 14 at Cathy Hanson home. Roll call was to name an activity for better health.
The brunch was very successful with a total of 150 pairs of shoes for the Soles for Soul’s project. The state president had set a goal to donate 400 pairs of shoes to Soles for Souls, and the Castana club has made a generous donation to this goal. Thanks to all who donated shoes.
The Castana club received honorable mention at the Southwest GFWC Convention or its projects in education, conservation, leadership, communications, public affairs, and home life.
The GFWC scholarship program for the next year has a scholarship for those in nursing education programs. Scholarship applications will be taken to West Monona and MVAOCOU for education and music camps.
Club members provided 38 pounds of food to the Mapleton Food Bank for World Food Day in October.
The club’s Christmas in November tree is up, and members feel it is a wonderful representative of the Nativity. Members will gather on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. to take down the tree.
Darla Lloyd has ideas for the favors for Maple Heights Car Center for Christmas tables.
Adventures in reading reports are due at the next meeting on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., at the home of Darla Lloyd. All are welcome to come and enjoy making favors for Christmas at Maple Heights.
