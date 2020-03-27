GFWC/Iowa Castana Jr. 76’ers met March 12 at Marjorie Erickson’s home. Elaine Banks reported on Federation News that Iowa State Convention will be held April 23-24 at the Cedar Falls Club House in Cedar Falls.
Members are encouraged to celebrate spring with pictures for 2021 calendar of corn cribs and silos.
National Convention will be in Atlanta, Ga., at the end of June. The club’s national president had set a goal to donate 1,000 pairs of shoes to Soles for Souls program. To date, there are 36,760 pairs, so goal was updated to have 40,000 by the convention. The Castana club has donated 150 pairs of the initial 100 pairs.
Cathy Hanson is working on trying to get funds for new lights for the Castana Community Building. The club will be getting bids for this project and applying for grants.
Club members collected supplies for the Ronald McDonald House with an approximate value of $135.
Club members will be updating the Cemetery rosters signs and making some improvements.
The club’s community improvement project of flower pots around Castana will be updated April 21, which is Earth Day, if the weather cooperates.
The club is gathering donations for the Easter Egg Hunt on April 11. The club reviewed supplies that it has and that are needed.
Election of officers resulted in Sarah Leclaire, President; Darla Lloyd, Vice President; Cathy Hanson, Secretary; Marjorie Erickson, Treasurer; Nancy Hanson, Historian.
The club will be having its evening out for April. They will be enjoying one of the musicals put on by our local high schools.
Megan Wimmer with Monona County Extension presented program on training dogs for obedience, agility, and service dog work. Megan is the Monona County Fair Superintendent of Dog show and is the leader of the 4-H Dog Club.
