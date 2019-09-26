The GFWC/Iowa Castana Jr. 76’ers are having a brunch on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Castana Community Church.
The group will be serving egg casseroles, rolls, donuts, assorted breads and muffins, fruit, and coffee. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the 76’ers in their community service projects.
The 76’ers have been meeting since 1976. As a member of the General Federation Women’s Club, they do things for their local community, county, and world.
In Castana, some of their many projects are the erection of street signs, the Easter egg hunt, the shelter house and picnic tables in the park, and the flower pots around town.
This past couple of years they have donated children’s books to Burgess Memorial Hospital in Onawa to be given to the parents of babies born there.
Included in the book is a paper stressing the advantages of reading to your children at an early age. It also has a list of all the libraries in the county and their location and times they are open.
At the coming brunch on Oct. 12, they are working on a new project called Soles 4 Souls. This is a good time to look in your closet and see if there are any shoes that are in good shape that you don’t wear anymore. They can be new or slightly used. There will be a container at the brunch if you would like to make a shoe donation.
The donated shoes will be collected and sent to a facility where they will be sorted and sent to people in the United States and other countries where many people don’t have any shoes to wear.
Join the 76’ers on Oct. 12 for some good food and conversation for a good cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.