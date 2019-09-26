GFWC Castana Jr.76’ers met on Sept. 12 at Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton where Peg Gay talked about all the services and activities that the library provides.
The services and activities are available for all ages and diverse interest. The library is available to proctor for online students. The library is also checkout point for sporting equipment to use in the city park.
Roll Call was answered by six members on activities that they have participated in at the library.
Federation news was reported by Elaine Banks that September is Childhood Cancer Month and encourages getting involved to help support research to reduce childhood Cancer. The Club Women highlighted our club’s project to provide books to newborns at Burgess Health Center and provide families with information about locations and hours of operation of libraries in the county.
The flower container project in Castana was again a large success due to the commitment of the members to this project. Conservation Poster Contest at the Monona County Fair was a success with wonderful posters and positive response by spectators. The Monona County Soil and Conservation District and Castana Jr. 76’ers were pleased that they could help educate the community about the importance of conservation.
It was brought to the club’s attention that the cemetery roster signs at Center and Kennebec needs to have some improvement on its visibility. Now that the club has the roster in sturdy structures, they plan to laminate the plat drawings and put sleeves in so that updating is easier.
At the October meeting, club members will each bring nonperishable goods for World Food Day for the local food pantry. They are also preparing for a Fall Brunch on Oct. 12 for a celebration of changing of the season. We would like those who come to help us with a project Soles for Souls where new or lightly used shoes will be collected to distribute to the needy.
The next meeting will be Oct. 10 at the Castana Community Church with Darla Lloyd as hostess. All are welcome to join the group.
