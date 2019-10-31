GFWC Castana 76’ers met at the Castana Community Church on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Sue Bruning provided program on Burgess Wellness Center and classes they provide.
Elaine Banks reported on Federation and the Soles 4 Souls program that provides new or lightly used shoes for individuals after a natural disaster like floods, tornadoes, or hurricanes. They also offer shoes to the less fortunate. Club members plan to collect shoes for this program at the brunch on Oct. 12.
The southwest district convention will take place Oct. 18 with Nancy and Cathy Hanson representing our club.
The club collected nonperishable food items for World Food Day to be donated to the Mapleton Food Bank.
The 76’ers will again participate in Christmas in November at the Museum in Onawa. The theme will be the Nativity and the Star. Members plan to put up the tree on Oct. 26. The next meeting will be Nov. 14 at Cathy Hanson’s.
The Brunch was successful and 137 pairs of shoes were collected. They thank all those that donated to the Soles 4 Souls. The 76’ers are always pleased to have visitors join them for their meeting on Nov. 14 at Cathy Hanson’s home at 7 p.m.
