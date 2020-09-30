The GFWC Castana Jr 76’ers meeting on Sept. 10 was in Elaine Banks home. The club has received word that the it will be receiving grants from WiaTel and Arian for new lights in the Legion Hall, so they will begin the process to have them installed.
Federation news was that in this unprecedented year, the membership increased and a new club was started in the Quad City area. 2,000 Basic Bags were donated around the state to women’s shelters.
Even though the Monona County Fair was adjusted, the Conservation Poster Contest was completed. Monona County Soil and Water Conservation District and Castana Jr 76’ers provided the winning entries with prizes, even though they were not enjoyed by fairgoers.
The flower project has been enjoyed by all who have visited Castana. It has been maintained by the club members during this hot and dry summer.
Cemetery signs were updated and enhanced due to sun fading. Club members hope that the new pocket protectors will keep rosters more viewable.
The Easter egg hunt was cancelled and will be resumed next spring.
The Crossroads birthday party was also another project that has been cancelled due to the pandemic recommendations.
Installation of new officers: President –Saraha LeClaire, Vice President- Darla Lloyd, Secretary Cathy Hanson, Treasurer Marjorie Erickson, and Historian Nancy Hanson for the coming year.
The next meeting will be Oct. 8 at Cathy Hanson’s home at 7 p.m. with roll call “How I survived the Covid restrictions.”
