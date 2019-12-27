It’s not too early to start getting ready for the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucus.
Area voters wanting to participate in the Iowa Caucus should make sure their voter registrations are up to date, including any changes to their name and address or changes to their political party affiliations.
It is suggested people needing to make any changes to their voter registration do so by Dec. 31 before the political parties pull the voter registration information from all counties when creating each precinct’s caucus roster for participation. Doing so will create an easier check-in process at the caucus precinct.
Voter registration forms and online registration information are available at www.sos.iowa.gov, or stop by the local County Auditor’s Office at the courthouse.
New voter registrations and changes to current registrations can still be made at the time of check-in at the caucus precinct. Please arrive a little early to the caucus precinct if changes are needed. Caucus precinct locations will be announced by the political parties in January.
