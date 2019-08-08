The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton will be offering space for a Farmers Market Swap we are calling the Garden Table.
Do you have cucumbers coming out your ears? Too many tomatoes to use? Bring your extra produce to the library on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 3 pm. Take something home if you want to.
If you don’t have anything to bring, you may still come and take what you will use. The library will donate anything left after 3 p.m.
