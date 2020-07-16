Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2020 graduating class. More than 600 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.
Gabriele Claude-Teet of Castana graduated with an Associate of Liberal Studies in Liberal Studies.
“These students persevered to complete their studies, never more so than in the last few months,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president. “We weren’t able to properly celebrate their accomplishments with a ceremony in May, but I have no doubt that their futures are bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.