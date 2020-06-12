One place that has continued to serve families through the coronavirus pandemic are funeral homes as they help families honor their loved ones who have passed away.
When regulations first came out in mid-March regarding visitations and funerals, Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Homes received notifications from the Iowa Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association about the guidelines.
“For awhile, it seemed like things were changing daily or every other day,” Josh Van Houten of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Homes said.
He added the associations were wonderful about providing daily updates. Christie Van Houten and Heidi Beck, who are in the office, kept up with all the changes.
Josh said the funeral home was fortunate that the regulations came at a time when things were a little bit quieter at the funeral home than they normally are.
“It was extremely hard for us to tell families we can’t have a visitation, or if you do have a visitation, we can’t have more than 10 people here at a time,” Josh said.
He added that most of the families were very understanding. People are going through these changes across the United States and around the world.
Dennis Huebner with Huebner Funeral Homes said all of the families have been very cooperative and understand the restrictions.
The staff at Armstrong-Van Houten has been able to meet with the families to make the arrangements just like normal. A couple of families have made arrangements over the phone or by Zoom. Van Houten added that it’s whatever the family is comfortable with.
“We are here to serve them and care for their family and loved one the way we normally would,” he said.
Each church has also had different protocols around COVID-19.
Josh said, “We meet/visit with each pastor before to see what they are allowing at the time and what they are able to do for the family.”
Most families at Armstrong-Van Houten have chosen to have an extended family visitation and private family committal. Some families will be coming back to have a public memorial service or a celebration of life to honor their loved ones as soon as regulations are lifted. Josh said they are starting to schedule some for June and July.
Since the pandemic started, Huebner said they’ve had about 30 to 40 funerals. Most families have chosen to have a private memorial service for themselves and at a later day have a memorial service.
“About 20% of families will have a public memorial service when they can,” Huebner said.
At private family committal service, Armstrong-Van Houten was able to provide a FM transmitter at the grave site. The immediate family would be at the grave site, while extended family members would stay in their cars and listen to it over the radio.
At the cemetery, Huebner said pastors have worn a microphone and talked on a public address system. He noted the only problem was on a windy day it was hard to hear. Huebners recently purchased a transmitter so people can listen to it in their cars, too.
Some families have chosen to have a funeral service with only immediate family and the priest or pastor. Armstrong-Van Houten has used Facebook Live and Zoom to include those who couldn’t be there. Josh said they are thankful for the technology.
Huebner has been videotaping a number of the services, with permission from the family. If the family requests it, they have done social streaming for the service.
Both funeral homes have taken safety precautions to keep everyone safe.
Van Houten said there is hand sanitizer at each funeral home, and they clean and sterilize after each meeting with family or service.
At the funeral home in Denison, Huebner said they have put down plastic over the carpet to make it easier to sterilize. They have replaced all the fabric chairs with plastic chairs to make them easier to clean.
Huebners have moved their selection room into part of the chapel so people don’t have to go downstairs on the elevator.
Some of the restrictions on visitations and funerals have been lifted over the past couple of weeks with social distancing still being practiced.
As more restrictions are lifted, Huebner said the number of people attending visitations, for example, will vary at each Huebner Funeral Home so that social distancing can be maintained.
“We have been open. We have never locked our doors. We have welcomed anyone to come in. We have always respected the wishes of the families,” Huebner said.
Van Houten said, “Our main focus at the funeral home is to help them (families) say their final goodbye.”
