REAP grant applications due Aug. 17
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will again this year be accepting applications for Resource Enhancement and Protection City Parks and Open Spaces grants and Non-Profits grants.
Applications are due into the Department of Natural Resources in Des Moines by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Examples of projects that are eligible for REAP grants are multipurpose trails, arboretums, rest room facilities, shelter houses, picnic facilities, museums, parks, preserves, parkways, environmental education, forests, and wildlife areas.
Any Woodbury County applications must also include a signature and comments from the local Woodbury County REAP Committee. If you have intentions of submitting a REAP grant for this year, contact Dawn Snyder, Woodbury County REAP Secretary at 712-258-0838 or dsnyder@woodburyparks.org to register your grant for comments and make an appointment for this meeting.
The REAP law precludes certain types of projects. Ineligible projects are single or multipurpose athletic fields, baseball or softball diamonds, tennis courts, golf courses, swimming pools, playground equipment, and other group or organized sport facilities.
Depending on the type of grant, cost sharing is not required to receive some REAP grant money--they can be 100% grants. Counties must be eligible under the $0.22 requirement. Demand for REAP grants is great and competition is very keen. Successful applicants must have a quality project that is consistent with REAP and a quality application.
You may request a blank application and more information for REAP grants from
Tammie Krausman, REAP Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319, Phone: 515-725-8443 or tammie.krausman@dnr.iowa.gov
Applications can also be obtained from the website at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/REAP/REAP-Grants.
For more information, contact Dawn Snyder at 712-258-0838.
