Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 14F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 14F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.