Music Program hosts 2nd Annual Mattress Fundraiser
If you are you looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. MVAOCOU Music is excited to announce they will be hosting their 2nd Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For one day only, the high school will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4mvaocou20.
There will be more than 25 mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest and come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, MVAOCOU Music benefits from every purchase.
The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio, market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million.
