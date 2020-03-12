“Gifts from the Heart” at the Monona County Extension Office on Feb. 13 was enjoyed by two adults with four youth working together. They had fun making soy candles, sugar scrubs, lip balm, and body mousse, led by Brenda Welch, Youth Field Specialist, and helper Nancy McGrain, County Youth Coordinator. By the end of the night, the group all had some basic knowledge of how to make homemade things for a perfect “Gift from the Heart.” It was a fun-filled learning experience for all. Everyone left asking when the next event like this one would be while having finished products for Valentine gifts. Pictured are Anna, Miah, Jill, Conni, Kira, and Isabella.
Fun time at “Gifts from the Heart” workshop at Monona County Extension
