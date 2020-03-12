“Gifts from the Heart”
Buy Now

“Gifts from the Heart” at the Monona County Extension Office on Feb. 13 was enjoyed by two adults with four youth working together. They had fun making soy candles, sugar scrubs, lip balm, and body mousse, led by Brenda Welch, Youth Field Specialist, and helper Nancy McGrain, County Youth Coordinator. By the end of the night, the group all had some basic knowledge of how to make homemade things for a perfect “Gift from the Heart.” It was a fun-filled learning experience for all. Everyone left asking when the next event like this one would be while having finished products for Valentine gifts. Pictured are Anna, Miah, Jill, Conni, Kira, and Isabella.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.