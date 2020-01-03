Kids and adults alike were greeted at the door of the Mapleton library by the conductor.
To enter the Polar Express Party on Dec. 12, they each needed to submit their ticket to the conductor. Once all were seated and served cookies and hot chocolate, the conductor read “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg.
Following the story, the kids completed a Christmas mouse craft and had a snowball fight, and then a drawing for prizes was held.
Finally, a special guest arrived. The kids were so excited to see Santa. Each attendee was then given a goodie bag on their way out the door.
The Polar Express Party was sponsored by the Friends of the Fisher Whiting Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.