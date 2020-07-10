Kids at the Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library Summer Reading Program on June 26 enjoyed story time with craft. Some kids made Eiffel Towers out of newspapers. The library will still be doing a “stuff a bear” activity, either in small groups outside or by appointment in July. They will be doing a painting class for kids in July and a water fight in August, if the restrictions around coronavirus allows.

