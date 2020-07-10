Kids at the Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library Summer Reading Program on June 26 enjoyed story time with craft. Some kids made Eiffel Towers out of newspapers. The library will still be doing a “stuff a bear” activity, either in small groups outside or by appointment in July. They will be doing a painting class for kids in July and a water fight in August, if the restrictions around coronavirus allows.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
Top 10 List
-
Blair man wanted for felony strangulation, domestic assault
-
Fireworks injure 14-year-old near Arlington
-
Washington County COVID-19 cases increases to 58
-
Planning commission recommends blight, substandard designation for 2 areas
-
'It's getting better'
-
Interest in homeschooling grows amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Parent takes insulin cost fight to Congress
-
Regents Scholar starts petition to secure the scholarship she, others were promised
-
Pioneers learn fresh hoops approach from new coach
-
Judge hears testimony in wrongful death lawsuit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.