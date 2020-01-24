Coming up on Saturday, Feb. 22, the Monona County Fair will be hosting the 4th Annual Friends of the Fair Banquet. This year it is being held at the Mapleton Community Center.
As in years past, Monona County Cattlemen will be grilling steaks for this event, along with sides provided by the Beef ‘N’ Brew. This year’s entertainment will be a traveling act that appeared on “The Voice” – Brothers Walker. They are comedic musicians that can get anyone to laugh and tap along to their catchy and funny renditions.
Each year, the Friends of the Fair honors a special person who has been integral to the fair for volunteering and support over their years of service. This year is no different and will be well-earned by the person chosen.
Happy hour will start at 5 p.m. with supper to follow at around 6 p.m. There will be a live auction with some great items donated by local businesses and families. So, come out and support the Monona County Fair and see what will be heading to the fair in 2020.
For tickets, see a fair board member, call 712-423-2214, or stop by the ISU Extension office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.