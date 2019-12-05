Farmers and ranchers are invited to participate in four webinars on crop insurance in December. The free webinars are being offered by the Center for Rural Affairs.
These sessions are for beginning and any other farmers and ranchers who may be unfamiliar with how crop insurance works and whether it is applicable for their operations.
“Many farmers and ranchers grow or raise crops and livestock that are not covered by traditional policies,” said Anna Johnson, policy manager with the Center for Rural Affairs. “This webinar series is designed to provide information on insurance options that are not as well known.”
Webinars include:
• Thursday, Dec. 5, Crop Insurance 101, noon to 12:40 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 10, Insuring diverse on-farm revenue, noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11, Insurance option for Midwest tree and nut orchards, noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 12, Insurance option for small grains, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Visit cfra.org/events to register.
Material for these webinars is funded in partnership by U.S. Department of Agriculture, Risk Management Agency, under award number RM18RMEPP522C015.
