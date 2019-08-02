Once again, the Mapleton library is offering tickets to its patrons. Tickets are available to the following locations:
• Blank Park Zoo – two adult, two children.
• Reiman Gardens – two adult, two children.
• Science Museum – two adults, two children.
• LaunchPad Children’s Museum – two adults, six children.
The tickets can be used one time every 365 days and can be printed from the library’s website, www.mapleton.lib.ia.us/
If you change plans, call the library at 712-881-1312 to cancel your tickets or you will be locked out for one year if the tickets do not get cancelled. You must know your library card number to obtain the tickets and the person’s name on the ticket must present the ticket with valid identification to use the ticket.
Stop in the library if you require any assistance.
