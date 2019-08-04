Gary and Mary Weldon, Professional Entertainers from Little Sioux, will bring their FREE “Singing to Seniors” show to the Maple Heights in Mapleton on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m.
Gary is a crooner and a ventriloquist. He has been a professional entertainer for over 30 years.
Gary sings tributes to such famous singers as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, etc.
Mary handles the sound tech duties during the show. Recently, five “Little Crooners with Big Voices” joined the show, singing songs from that Great American Songbook. They always bring back youthful memories to the folks in the audience.
People from the community are invited to this free show, sponsored by local – Barry Motor Co, Beef N Brew, Danbury Conv Store, The Blue Jay Boutique, Fiesta Foods, Hawkeye Bar, Graceful Boutique, Jack Seuntjens, Maier Family Pharmacy, Jessen Automotive-NAPA, The Mapleton Press, Monona County Iron, Security National Bank and Valley Bank & Trust.
