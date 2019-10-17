Iowa students and families can receive free assistance completing the form required for federal financial aid through FAFSA Ready Iowa, a free program. FAFSA Ready Iowa events will be held October through March 30, 2020, in 43 Iowa locations.
“FAFSA Ready Iowa events provide the opportunity for students and families to receive professional guidance and assistance with the financial aid forms, helping to ensure a student has the best chance at the maximum amount of financial aid available to them,” said Brittania Morey, ICAN director of communications and FAFSA Ready Iowa state coordinator. “For many the financial aid process is a scary thing and getting free help from a professional financial aid expert helps them relax a bit and reduces the overall stress planning for college can have on a family.”
Volunteers for FAFSA Ready Iowa will help students and their families fill out and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid as part of a national program that helps students qualify for federal financial aid. The FAFSA, which is available in free paper and electronic forms from the U.S. Department of Education, is the first step in the qualification process.
FAFSA Ready Iowa, originally Iowa College Goal Sunday, has helped more than 9,000 Iowans complete FAFSAs since its inception in 2011. This year, FAFSA Ready Iowa will span nearly six months and hold more than 60 events across 32 cities.
Students or parents may attend individually, but it’s best if the student and at least one parent or guardian come together. Certain paperwork is required to fill out the forms.
Events in western Iowa will be held in Atlantic, Council Bluffs, Denison, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge, Sheldon, Sioux City, and Spirit Lake.
For information on locations, dates and times, visit www.icansucceed.org/fafsareadyia. Details are also available from ICAN at 877-272-4692 or FAFSA@ICANsucceed.org.
